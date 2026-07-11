Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents Day Out With Thomas

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

At Grapevine Vintage Railroad's Day Out With Thomas, visitors can hop onboard a real train ride with Thomas, strike a pose at photo ops, and snag something cool at the exclusive gift shop. They can keep the beat going at the Music Corner, packed with lawn games, hands-on activities, and music-inspired fun.

At Grapevine Vintage Railroad's Day Out With Thomas, visitors can hop onboard a real train ride with Thomas, strike a pose at photo ops, and snag something cool at the exclusive gift shop. They can keep the beat going at the Music Corner, packed with lawn games, hands-on activities, and music-inspired fun.

WHEN

WHERE

Grapevine Vintage Railroad
707 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/event/day-out-with-thomas/41476/

TICKET INFO

$29.85
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.