Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents Day Out With Thomas
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Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau
At Grapevine Vintage Railroad's Day Out With Thomas, visitors can hop onboard a real train ride with Thomas, strike a pose at photo ops, and snag something cool at the exclusive gift shop. They can keep the beat going at the Music Corner, packed with lawn games, hands-on activities, and music-inspired fun.
At Grapevine Vintage Railroad's Day Out With Thomas, visitors can hop onboard a real train ride with Thomas, strike a pose at photo ops, and snag something cool at the exclusive gift shop. They can keep the beat going at the Music Corner, packed with lawn games, hands-on activities, and music-inspired fun.