Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents The Wizard Train

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Grapevine Vintage Railroad

On Grapevine Vintage Railroad's The Wizard Train, visitors can put on their robes, grab their wands, and embark on a magical journey. Visitors can enjoy decorated train cars, live magic tricks, puppet pets, and even a real toad. There will also be sweets from the British Emporium to be sold on board.

WHEN

WHERE

Grapevine Vintage Railroad
707 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.gvrr.com/event/the-wizard-train/39680/

TICKET INFO

$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
