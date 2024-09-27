Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents The Wizard Train
Photo courtesy of Grapevine Vintage Railroad
On Grapevine Vintage Railroad's The Wizard Train, visitors can put on their robes, grab their wands, and embark on a magical journey. Visitors can enjoy decorated train cars, live magic tricks, puppet pets, and even a real toad. There will also be sweets from the British Emporium to be sold on board.
