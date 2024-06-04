Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents Trick 'r Treat Train

Visitors can celebrate Halloween with a trip back in time on board the Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Trick ‘R Treat Trains. The experience includes a prepackaged bag of treats and Halloween songs and stories.
Excursions will run at 11:50 am, 1:50 pm, and 3:50 pm.
Visitors can celebrate Halloween with a trip back in time on board the Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Trick ‘R Treat Trains. The experience includes a prepackaged bag of treats and Halloween songs and stories.
Excursions will run at 11:50 am, 1:50 pm, and 3:50 pm.