Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents Trick 'r Treat Train

Photo courtesy of Grapevine Vintage Railroad

Visitors can celebrate Halloween with a trip back in time on board the Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Trick ‘R Treat Trains. The experience includes a prepackaged bag of treats and Halloween songs and stories.

Excursions will run at 11:50 am, 1:50 pm, and 3:50 pm.

WHEN

WHERE

Grapevine Vintage Railroad
707 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.gvrr.com/event/trick-r-treat-train/38726/

TICKET INFO

$20
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
