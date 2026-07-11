Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents Trick ‘R Treat Trains

Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau
On Grapevine Vintage Railroad's Trick ‘R Treat Trains, visitors can celebrate Halloween with a trip back in time. The experience includes a prepackaged bag of treats, an interactive story brought to life by the Grapevine Vintage Railroad Theatrical Players, themed music, and decorations.
On Grapevine Vintage Railroad's Trick ‘R Treat Trains, visitors can celebrate Halloween with a trip back in time. The experience includes a prepackaged bag of treats, an interactive story brought to life by the Grapevine Vintage Railroad Theatrical Players, themed music, and decorations.