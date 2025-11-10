Great Wolf Lodge Grapevine presents Snowland

Great Wolf Lodge Grapevine will present their annual Snowland celebration, at which families will be transported to a winter wonderland at the indoor water park resort with seasonal décor, daily snow showers, visits from Santa, themed crafts, and other festive activities like "Twas the Night Before Snowland" Yoga Tails.

In addition to the whimsical Snowland programming, the Grapevine resort is bringing back Snow Globes, a cozy experience for families featuring an immersive holiday light show, hot cocoa bar, holiday games and brand-new DIY cookie decorating kit created in partnership with celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman.

WHEN

WHERE

Great Wolf Lodge | Grapevine
100 Great Wolf Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.greatwolf.com/grapevine/waterpark-attractions/snowland

TICKET INFO

Included with hotel stay or purchase of a day pass.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
