Great Wolf Lodge Grapevine presents Snowland

Great Wolf Lodge Grapevine will present their annual Snowland celebration, at which families will be transported to a winter wonderland at the indoor water park resort with seasonal décor, daily snow showers, visits from Santa, themed crafts, and other festive activities like "Twas the Night Before Snowland" Yoga Tails.

In addition to the whimsical Snowland programming, the Grapevine resort is bringing back Snow Globes, a cozy experience for families featuring an immersive holiday light show, hot cocoa bar, holiday games and brand-new DIY cookie decorating kit created in partnership with celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman.

