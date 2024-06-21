Quantcast

GWAR in concert

Photo by Carter Louthian

GWAR comes to Dallas in support of their 2022 album, The New Dark Ages.

WHEN

WHERE

The Studio at The Factory
2727 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.axs.com/events/582440/gwar-tickets

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
