Half Price Books presents Dallas Antiquarian Book Fair

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Half Price Books

Half Price Books will present their second annual Dallas Antiquarian Book Fair. The three-day event will showcase rare books, manuscripts, maps, ephemera, photographs, association copies, and all materials related to the printed word.

Half Price Books will present their second annual Dallas Antiquarian Book Fair. The three-day event will showcase rare books, manuscripts, maps, ephemera, photographs, association copies, and all materials related to the printed word.

WHEN

WHERE

Half price books warehouse
1835 Forms Dr, Carrollton, TX 75006, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dallas-antiquarian-book-fair-tickets-1988353643272

TICKET INFO

$9.03-$18.12

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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