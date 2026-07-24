Half Price Books presents Dallas Antiquarian Book Fair

Half Price Books will present their second annual Dallas Antiquarian Book Fair. The three-day event will showcase rare books, manuscripts, maps, ephemera, photographs, association copies, and all materials related to the printed word.

Half Price Books will present their second annual Dallas Antiquarian Book Fair. The three-day event will showcase rare books, manuscripts, maps, ephemera, photographs, association copies, and all materials related to the printed word.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.