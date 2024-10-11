Half Price Books presents Ryan C. Coleman

Half Price Books will present a talk and book signing with Ryan C. Coleman, who will discuss and sign his debut novel, Billy the Kid, which depicts the untold story behind the legend of Billy the Kid, from orphan to outlaw to killer. Tickets include a copy of the book.
