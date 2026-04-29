Halperin Park Grand Opening Weekend

The Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, in partnership with Dallas Park and Recreation, will present the grand opening of Halperin Park, a transformational "park with a purpose" designed to honor the historic Oak Cliff community and become a true destination for the region.

Halperin Park is a five-acre bridge park spanning Interstate 35E between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues, directly adjacent to the Dallas Zoo. The park is a landmark achievement in urban renewal, physically re-connecting neighborhoods that were severed in the 1950s by highway construction. By bridging the I-35E divide, the park restores the street grid and creates a vibrant hub for residents and visitors alike.

The official opening ceremony will take place at the park’s 12th Street Promenade, kicking off a weekend-long celebration featuring live performances by local musicians and dance troupes; family fun like story time, arts workshop, and special Mother’s Day activities; food trucks and other food offerings; yoga and fitness classes; giveaways; and more.