Halperin Park Grand Opening Weekend

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Halperin Park

The Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, in partnership with Dallas Park and Recreation, will present the grand opening of Halperin Park, a transformational "park with a purpose" designed to honor the historic Oak Cliff community and become a true destination for the region.

Halperin Park is a five-acre bridge park spanning Interstate 35E between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues, directly adjacent to the Dallas Zoo. The park is a landmark achievement in urban renewal, physically re-connecting neighborhoods that were severed in the 1950s by highway construction. By bridging the I-35E divide, the park restores the street grid and creates a vibrant hub for residents and visitors alike.

The official opening ceremony will take place at the park’s 12th Street Promenade, kicking off a weekend-long celebration featuring live performances by local musicians and dance troupes; family fun like story time, arts workshop, and special Mother’s Day activities; food trucks and other food offerings; yoga and fitness classes; giveaways; and more.

The Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, in partnership with Dallas Park and Recreation, will present the grand opening of Halperin Park, a transformational "park with a purpose" designed to honor the historic Oak Cliff community and become a true destination for the region.

Halperin Park is a five-acre bridge park spanning Interstate 35E between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues, directly adjacent to the Dallas Zoo. The park is a landmark achievement in urban renewal, physically re-connecting neighborhoods that were severed in the 1950s by highway construction. By bridging the I-35E divide, the park restores the street grid and creates a vibrant hub for residents and visitors alike.

The official opening ceremony will take place at the park’s 12th Street Promenade, kicking off a weekend-long celebration featuring live performances by local musicians and dance troupes; family fun like story time, arts workshop, and special Mother’s Day activities; food trucks and other food offerings; yoga and fitness classes; giveaways; and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Southern Gateway Park
Interstate 35E Fwy HOV, Dallas, TX 75203, USA
https://www.halperinpark.org/news-1/halperin-park-opening

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.