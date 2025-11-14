Hanabie in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Hanabie

Hanabie has released two albums in their career, most recently Reborn Superstar in 2023.

Hanabie has released two albums in their career, most recently Reborn Superstar in 2023.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues Dallas
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/hanabie-north-america-tour-2026-dallas-texas-04-03-2026/event/0C006367E8D19673

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.