Hay Festival Forum Dallas will highlight over 25 artist and 30 events. Now in its eighth year, this will be the largest and most inclusive Forum yet, offering big stage conversations, workshops and book clubs in venues across the city, including The Texas Theatre, Dallas Public Library, Whose Books, Oak Cliff Assembly, and The Wild Detectives bookstore.

The bilingual program promises a world of different perspectives, celebrating the range of backgrounds, languages, and experiences represented by its guests, while bridging the border with local writing stars and headline names from further afield.

Confirmed guests include poet and essayist Claudia Rankine; novelists Eimear McBride, Junot Díaz, Marc Haber, Laila Lalami, Rodrigo Fresán, Gabriela Cabezón Cámara, Tim Z Hernandez and Katie Kitamura; poets Gabriela Jauregui and Sara Uribe; writers Jorge Carrión; anthropologist Jason de Leon; essayist Marina Azahua; science writer Angela Saini; journalists Arwa Mahdawi and John Gibler; musicians Brendan Canty, Hugo Burnham and Manuel "Pantro Puto" Viamonte.

There will also be a special concert from rapper and poet Bocafloja.