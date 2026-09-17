The Hay Festival Forum offers stage conversations, workshops, and book clubs in venues across Dallas, including The Texas Theatre, Dallas Public Library, Whose Books, Oak Cliff Assembly, and The Wild Detectives bookstore.

Confirmed guests include Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Richard Ford; journalists Nikole Hannah-Jones, Jan Martínez Ahrens and Nilo Tabrizy; philosopher Mariana Alessandri; filmmaker Anna Pazos, and Sama’an Ashrawi; novelists Brenda Navarro, Claudia Piñeiro, Austyn Wohlers, Chris Kraus, and Jorge Comensal; musicians Lee Ranaldo, Benjamín Kumantuk Xuxpë, and rapper Bun B; historians Kelly Lytle Hernández and Petro Rivera-Rideau; and co-founder of TED Talks, June Cohen. There will also be a live performance of Symffoni’r Môr Mawr - A Transatlantic Symphony by Welsh composer Katie Jenkins.