Hay Festival Forum

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Hay Festival

The Hay Festival Forum offers stage conversations, workshops, and book clubs in venues across Dallas, including The Texas Theatre, Dallas Public Library, Whose Books, Oak Cliff Assembly, and The Wild Detectives bookstore.

Confirmed guests include Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Richard Ford; journalists Nikole Hannah-Jones, Jan Martínez Ahrens and Nilo Tabrizy; philosopher Mariana Alessandri; filmmaker Anna Pazos, and Sama’an Ashrawi; novelists Brenda Navarro, Claudia Piñeiro, Austyn Wohlers, Chris Kraus, and Jorge Comensal; musicians Lee Ranaldo, Benjamín Kumantuk Xuxpë, and rapper Bun B; historians Kelly Lytle Hernández and Petro Rivera-Rideau; and co-founder of TED Talks, June Cohen. There will also be a live performance of Symffoni’r Môr Mawr - A Transatlantic Symphony by Welsh composer Katie Jenkins.

The Hay Festival Forum offers stage conversations, workshops, and book clubs in venues across Dallas, including The Texas Theatre, Dallas Public Library, Whose Books, Oak Cliff Assembly, and The Wild Detectives bookstore.

Confirmed guests include Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Richard Ford; journalists Nikole Hannah-Jones, Jan Martínez Ahrens and Nilo Tabrizy; philosopher Mariana Alessandri; filmmaker Anna Pazos, and Sama’an Ashrawi; novelists Brenda Navarro, Claudia Piñeiro, Austyn Wohlers, Chris Kraus, and Jorge Comensal; musicians Lee Ranaldo, Benjamín Kumantuk Xuxpë, and rapper Bun B; historians Kelly Lytle Hernández and Petro Rivera-Rideau; and co-founder of TED Talks, June Cohen. There will also be a live performance of Symffoni’r Môr Mawr - A Transatlantic Symphony by Welsh composer Katie Jenkins.

WHEN

WHERE

Bishop Arts District
414 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://www.hayfestival.com/forum/dallas/programme

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.