Haynes Boone presents The Eric Nadel Birthday Benefit Concert

Haynes Boone will present the 14th annual Eric Nadel Birthday Benefit concert, celebrating Nadel’s 75th birthday. The evening will feature live music from Brooklyn-based Sammy Rae and The Friends and Bay Area favorite Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes.

Nadel, the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame radio broadcaster and longtime mental health advocate, hosts the annual birthday benefit, which includes live and silent auctions.

Proceeds benefit Grant Halliburton Foundation, a Dallas-based nonprofit marking its 20th anniversary in 2026. The Foundation provides mental health education, resources and support to children, teens and their families across North Texas.

