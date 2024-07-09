eventdetail
Image courtesy of MLB
The HBCU Swingman Classic will highlight the history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs while also providing 50 HBCU players with the opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage. The philanthropic & educational event will center around an HBCU "All-Star Game."
The HBCU Swingman Classic will highlight the history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs while also providing 50 HBCU players with the opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage. The philanthropic & educational event will center around an HBCU "All-Star Game."
WHEN
WHERE
Globe Life Field
734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://mlb.tickets.com/?agency=MLB_MPV&orgid=3&pid=9369948&tfl=Major_League_Baseball-All_star-MLB_All_Star_Week_Tickets_2024-button-x0-Desktop-Landscape&adobe_mc=MCMID=52436701099187570702365849508997092934&MCORGID=A65F776A5245B01B0A490D44%40AdobeOrg&TS=1720547740&affiliateId=tdl-San_Diego_Padres-Tickets-Buy_Padres_Tickets-Promotion_Buy_Tickets_Button-x0-Desktop-Landscape&_gl=1*zdn35y*_gcl_aw*R0NMLjE3MTU2Mzc3MzguQ2p3S0NBanc5SWF5QmhCSkVpd0FWdWMzZmdwYXo5c1RtSXhSZmZYVFhZQ255c1Nna0NqNXNfMmtZQWl5dWJNdDNybnlic19QMWs5eWdob0NoWmdRQXZEX0J3RQ..*_gcl_dc*R0NMLjE3MTU2Mzc3MzguQ2p3S0NBanc5SWF5QmhCSkVpd0FWdWMzZmdwYXo5c1RtSXhSZmZYVFhZQ255c1Nna0NqNXNfMmtZQWl5dWJNdDNybnlic19QMWs5eWdob0NoWmdRQXZEX0J3RQ..*_gcl_au*MTEyOTkzNTgwNS4xNzE1MDk5MTU3*_ga*MTE5MzM1MjkxMS4xNzE1MDk5MTU2*_ga_N8YFCZLYSZ*MTcyMDU0NzczMy4yOC4xLjE3MjA1NDc3NDAuNTMuMC4zNjU3MzYwMTA.&_ga=2.174766562.1793462593.1720534184-1193352911.1715099156#/event/9369948/seatmap/?selectBuyers=false&minPrice=15&maxPrice=25&quantity=2&sort=price_desc&ada=false&seatSelection=true&onlyCoupon=true&onlyVoucher=false
TICKET INFO
$15-$25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.