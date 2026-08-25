Heard Natural Science Museum presents Dinosaurs Live! opening day
eventdetail
Photo by Eric Havemann
At Heard Natural Science Museum's Dinosaurs Live!, visitors will encounter the 40-foot T-Rex and 13 new life-size animatronic dinosaurs along the venue's nature trails. The event includes photo ops, play-area dinosaurs, and an outdoor fossil dig.
The exhibition will remain on display through February 2027.
At Heard Natural Science Museum's Dinosaurs Live!, visitors will encounter the 40-foot T-Rex and 13 new life-size animatronic dinosaurs along the venue's nature trails. The event includes photo ops, play-area dinosaurs, and an outdoor fossil dig.
The exhibition will remain on display through February 2027.
WHEN
WHERE
Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary
1 Nature Pl, McKinney, TX 75069, USA
https://www.heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live/
TICKET INFO
Included in general admission and free for Heard Museum members.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.