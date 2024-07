At Holidays at the Heard, visitors can experience holiday lights and décor along a half-mile Heard nature trail. Visitors can also get a glimpse of the "Dinosaurs Live!" exhibit along the trail; dinosaurs will not be animated during the event. In keeping with the Heard’s role as a nature preserve, this light display is designed to enhance, rather than overpower, the sanctuary’s natural beauty. There will also be live, festive music in the outdoor amphitheater.