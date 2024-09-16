Hee Yun Kim presents Strings Across the Pacific

Strings Attached Across the Pacific is a concert with a unique ensemble of culturally diverse string instruments, where the two-stringed bowed instruments from the East, the Korean haegeum and Chinese erhu, meet a string quartet from the West. The concert will include the premiere of a 45-minute, multi-movement composition Calling of the Whales by award-winning composer Hee Yun Kim which is inspired by the underwater sound of whales and timbral richness of this sextet.

The production is part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project.