Hee Yun Kim presents Strings Across the Pacific

WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Strings Attached Across the Pacific is a concert with a unique ensemble of culturally diverse string instruments, where the two-stringed bowed instruments from the East, the Korean haegeum and Chinese erhu, meet a string quartet from the West. The concert will include the premiere of a 45-minute, multi-movement composition Calling of the Whales by award-winning composer Hee Yun Kim which is inspired by the underwater sound of whales and timbral richness of this sextet.
The production is part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project.
Strings Attached Across the Pacific is a concert with a unique ensemble of culturally diverse string instruments, where the two-stringed bowed instruments from the East, the Korean haegeum and Chinese erhu, meet a string quartet from the West. The concert will include the premiere of a 45-minute, multi-movement composition Calling of the Whales by award-winning composer Hee Yun Kim which is inspired by the underwater sound of whales and timbral richness of this sextet.
The production is part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project.