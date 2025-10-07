Hello Sunshine presents Sunniefest

Hello Sunshine's inaugural Sunniefest is an event designed exclusively for Gen Z girls ages 13 to 18 to connect, create, and empower one another to shape the future. Designed to ignite new friendships and celebrate self-expression, Sunniefest will inspire the next generation to find their voice and tell their own stories.

The event will include inspiring next generation voices including Pressley Hosbach, Chandler Kinney, Dr. Sara Kuburic, Lexi Minetree, Gabrielle Policano, Raegan Revord, Kiernan Shipka, Neha Shukla, Francesca Tarantino, Dai Time, Sloane Weinstein, and more.

Attendees can expect panels, special guests, interactive workshops, collaborative spaces for hands-on creativity and STEM labs, confidence-building sessions, and surprise moments throughout the day.