Hendrick Scholarship Foundation presents Taste

Hendrick Scholarship Foundation’s signature fundraiser, Taste, raises significant funds to provide scholarships and mentorship for dozens of students. Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brandon Aubrey joins more than a dozen restaurants for the gala evening.

This year, the chic soiree event features Wings of Change as its theme. Aubrey, a Plano ISD graduate himself, will join his wife Jennifer, as honorary hosts for this soiree. But the real stars of the event are the Hendrick Scholarship recipients who will interact with attendees and share their stories.

Since 1991, the Hendrick Scholarship Foundation, named to honor acclaimed former Plano ISD Superintendent Dr. H. Wayne Hendrick, has been providing Plano ISD graduates who have overcome significant adversity with scholarships and support services to promote success in life through education.