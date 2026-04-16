Herrera Dance Project presents Echoes of Justice Borders Within: The Silent Cry of a Dreamer

Echoes of Justice: Borders Within: The Silent Cry of a Dreamer is a multidisciplinary dance-theater production that delves into the life, dreams, and heartbreaking death of Joaquin Luna Jr., an undocumented 18-year-old whose suicide in 2011 became a poignant symbol of the challenges faced by immigrant youth. The performance weaves together choreography, spoken word, and multimedia elements to highlight the intersection of systemic barriers, mental health stigma, and the human toll of the unresolved DREAM Act.

Adding depth to this narrative are the intertwined stories of Jocelynn Rojo Carranza and Gabriella Aporicio Ortega, two young girls who tragically took their lives last year due to bullying intensified by current immigration rhetoric. Together, their stories form a poignant commentary on the struggles faced by marginalized communities, shedding light on the urgent need for compassion and systemic change. Through the production, viewers will be invited to reflect on these intersecting experiences, fostering a deeper understanding of the emotional pain and resilience inherent in the immigrant experience.