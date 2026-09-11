HHM Health presents 20th Anniversary Gala: An Evening in Monte Carlo

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Image courtesy of HHM Health

HHM Health will present their 20th Anniversary Gala, themed "An Evening in Monte Carlo." For 20 years, HHM health has held steadfast in humanizing healthcare. As they celebrate this milestone, they are inviting the community to help shape what comes next. The event aims to ensure compassionate and high-quality care remain accessible to those who need it most.

HHM Health will present their 20th Anniversary Gala, themed "An Evening in Monte Carlo." For 20 years, HHM health has held steadfast in humanizing healthcare. As they celebrate this milestone, they are inviting the community to help shape what comes next. The event aims to ensure compassionate and high-quality care remain accessible to those who need it most.

WHEN

WHERE

On The Levee
1108 Quaker St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.hhmhealth.org/20th-anniversary-celebration/

TICKET INFO

$175-$300; Tables of 10 start at $3,000.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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