HHM Health presents 20th Anniversary Gala: An Evening in Monte Carlo
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Image courtesy of HHM Health
HHM Health will present their 20th Anniversary Gala, themed "An Evening in Monte Carlo." For 20 years, HHM health has held steadfast in humanizing healthcare. As they celebrate this milestone, they are inviting the community to help shape what comes next. The event aims to ensure compassionate and high-quality care remain accessible to those who need it most.
HHM Health will present their 20th Anniversary Gala, themed "An Evening in Monte Carlo." For 20 years, HHM health has held steadfast in humanizing healthcare. As they celebrate this milestone, they are inviting the community to help shape what comes next. The event aims to ensure compassionate and high-quality care remain accessible to those who need it most.