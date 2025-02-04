Hollywood/Santa Monica Neighborhood Association presents Hollywood Home Tour & Wine Walk

The Hollywood Home Tour & Wine Walk lets visitors step into the history and charm of the Hollywood/Santa Monica neighborhood, founded in 1924. The event will feature six historic homes from the 1920s and 1930s, plus a new build that honors the neighborhood’s charm.

The two-day event starts with a Wine Walk on Friday night, where guests can sip wine from Times Ten Cellars and enjoy live music at each home. The main home tour takes place on Saturday.

Proceeds from the tour support local elementary schools that feed into Woodrow Wilson High School and other neighborhood projects.

The neighborhood is located along Garland Road southwest of White Rock Lake, directly across the street from Tenison Park.