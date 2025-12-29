Hotworx presents McKinney Shamrock Run 5k

The 9th Annual McKinney Shamrock Run 5K kicks off St. Patrick’s Day weekend with one of McKinney’s most spirited community traditions, filled with energy, friendly competition, and plenty of green. Festivities begin with the chip-timed 5K race. Runners will dash through a scenic course and cross the finish line to earn a custom finisher’s medal. Participants ages 21 and over can also enjoy a complimentary ice-cold green beer from TUPPS Brewery after the race. Registration includes entry into the chip-timed race, the official Shamrock Run 5K t-shirt, a custom race bib, and the event’s signature finisher medal.

Competitive runners will have the chance to earn cash prizes during the awards ceremony. Cash awards will be given to the Top Overall Male and Female finishers, as well as top Stroller Strider. Additional awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers in each age group. Beyond the race, the Shamrock Run delivers a full morning of family-friendly fun. Visitors can enjoy local vendors, delicious food, green TUPPS beer for those 21 and over, a Shamrock-themed photo booth, Irish music, and performances by Irish dancers.