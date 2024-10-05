House of Blues presents Russell Howard

British comedian Russell Howard is known for The Russell Howard Hour (Sky) and Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC), as well as six stand-up specials. He also hosts two podcasts: Wonderbox and GoalLess, which is focused on soccer and The Champions League.
British comedian Russell Howard is known for The Russell Howard Hour (Sky) and Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC), as well as six stand-up specials. He also hosts two podcasts: Wonderbox and GoalLess, which is focused on soccer and The Champions League.