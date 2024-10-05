House of Blues presents Russell Howard

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Russell Howard

British comedian Russell Howard is known for The Russell Howard Hour (Sky) and Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC), as well as six stand-up specials. He also hosts two podcasts: Wonderbox and GoalLess, which is focused on soccer and The Champions League.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues Dallas
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/russell-howard-live-dallas-texas-03-17-2025/event/0C00613B7B303CC6

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
