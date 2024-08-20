Hughes Family Tribute Center presents 10th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebración

The Día de los Muertos Celebración will showcase the musical talents of Carolina Imperial and Mariachi Michoacan, the dance talents of Grupo Pakal – Mayan Performing Arts, and the design skills of Alfa de las Catrinas by Anel Anaya. As part of the Celebración, "La Ceiba: The Sacred Tree of Life" art exhibition features a central on-site work, The Banquet by Art Garcia, in collaboration with Christa Diepenbrock and Heather Simpson.

The art exhibition will also feature works by regional artists, curated by Art Garcia and Abel Leal. The theme for 2024 is "La Ceiba: The Sacred Tree of Life." In Mayan mythology the ceiba tree is the link between worlds: its roots in Xibalbá, the underworld, the base of its trunk placed where the humans live sometimes referred to as Kab, and the trunk and branches the dwellings of the Gods and the entrance to the heavens.