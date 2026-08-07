Hughes Family Tribute Center presents Celebración del Día de Muertos

Hughes Family Tribute Center will present its 12th annual Celebración del Día de Muertos. The cemetery, located in the Bachman Lake area, is traditionally visited by families on Día de Muertos. Celebración del Día de Muertos builds on this cultural custom. Celebración del Día de Muertosis will feature the historic Art Deco style mausoleum, recognized as a City of Dallas Historic Landmark.

During Celebración del Día de Muertos, Hughes Family Tribute Center will be sponsoring the art exhibition "Pathways of Past Lives: The Persistence of Existence" which explores the connections between life, death, memory, and rebirth through contemporary art inspired by the traditions of Día de Muertos. The exhibition will feature a central installation by Josh Niccolai-Belfi, creating a powerful visual focal point. Curated by artist Art Garcia, the exhibition will also include works by regional area artists examining the themes of Día de Muertos.

Celebración del Día de Muertos will showcase the musical talents of Carolina Imperial who recently won New Artist of the Year at the Catholic Music Awards held in Rome and was a finalist in Mexico Canta, an initiative of the Government of Mexico. Also featured will be Grupo Pakal - Mayan Performing Arts, a theatrical presentation by Teatro Dallas, Folklorico by Herrera Dance Project, live mariachi bands, and the catrina design skills of Alfa de las Catrinas by Anel Anaya. The event will also include family art activities, children’s entertainment, craft vendors, and food and beverage concessions.

