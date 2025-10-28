Human Appeal USA presents The Take Over Comedy Show
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Said Durrah
Human Appeal USA will present The Take Over Comedy Show, featuring famous comedians to raise money in support of Human Appeal’s emergency appeals to deliver life-saving food, clean water, and medical care to families in crisis around the world. Performers will include Said Durrah, Yasmin Elhady, Moses The Comic, and Tez Ilyas.
Human Appeal USA will present The Take Over Comedy Show, featuring famous comedians to raise money in support of Human Appeal’s emergency appeals to deliver life-saving food, clean water, and medical care to families in crisis around the world. Performers will include Said Durrah, Yasmin Elhady, Moses The Comic, and Tez Ilyas.
WHEN
WHERE
Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/?i=11546
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.