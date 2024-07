Two Dykes and a Mic is a weekly comedy podcast featuring comedians and IRL BFFs McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon hosting the world’s greatest and gayest show of all time. Goodwin and Scanlon keep listeners up to date with “Gay News,” relationship advice with “Ask a Dyke,” dating horror stories with weekly “Bumble Fumbles,” fan favorite segments like “What’s Gayer,” “Who Tops Who,” and more.