Comedian Zane Lamprey first charmed audiences in his television show Three Sheets, where he explored the world's drinking customs and traditions. Showcasing his ability to infuse humor into his travels, that show was followed by Drinking Made Easy and a slew of other drinking travelogues. In his stand-up, Lamprey weaves anecdotes of his travels into a tapestry of stories that showcases a comedic flair that extends beyond the screen.