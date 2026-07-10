Hyena's presents Alex Reymundo

Alex Reymundo’s exposure to live standup began in Arlington in 1988. He moved to Los Angeles where he discovered an exploding Latino comedy scene, and it wasn’t long before Reymundo was touring with Paul Rodriguez. He hit the national scene as part of “The Original Latin Kings of Comedy” alongside Rodriguez, Cheech Marin, George Lopez, and Joey Medina.
Alex Reymundo’s exposure to live standup began in Arlington in 1988. He moved to Los Angeles where he discovered an exploding Latino comedy scene, and it wasn’t long before Reymundo was touring with Paul Rodriguez. He hit the national scene as part of “The Original Latin Kings of Comedy” alongside Rodriguez, Cheech Marin, George Lopez, and Joey Medina.