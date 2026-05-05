Hyena's presents Arynne Wexler

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Arynne Wexler

Comedian Arynne Wexler is a viral sensation and a rising voice in the world of cultural commentary whos style is high-energy and conversational. She has a special talent for looking at the world through a different lens, often finding the funny side of serious debates and proving you don't have to follow the crowd to be heard.

Comedian Arynne Wexler is a viral sensation and a rising voice in the world of cultural commentary whos style is high-energy and conversational. She has a special talent for looking at the world through a different lens, often finding the funny side of serious debates and proving you don't have to follow the crowd to be heard.

WHEN

WHERE

Hyena's Comedy Nightclub
5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/64879-arynne-wexler-dallas

TICKET INFO

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