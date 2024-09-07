Hyena's presents Casey Rocket

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Casey Rocket

Casey Rocket is an Austin-based comedian risen from the ashes of the speed freaks who came before him. A southern belle by nature, Rocket’s comedy career began in the pool halls of South Georgia before his riff-flowers blossomed in the fertile soil of the Atlanta comedy scene.

Since moving to Texas in 2021, The Crab Man went from living in his Ford Escape to winning the inaugural Austin Comedy Competition. After his stinky little victory, Daft Rocket (as no one calls him) successfully auditioned to join the first class of Door Guys at Joe Rogan’s Comedy Mothership, where he has since performed alongside some of the biggest names in comedy. In 2024, he was announced as a regular on Kill Tony.

WHEN

WHERE

Hyena's Comedy Nightclub
5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://www.hyenascomedynightclub.com/dallas

TICKET INFO

$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
