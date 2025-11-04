Hyena's presents Cristina Mariani

Cristina Mariani is a rising stand-up comedian with a quirky, dark sense of humor. She performs regularly at her home club The Comedy Mothership in Austin, has toured with Theo Von, and opened for big names like Tom Segura, Christina Pazsitzky, Ron White, Harland Williams, Brian Simpson, Ari Shaffir, and Freddie Gibbs.
