Hyena's presents Cristina Mariani

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Cristina Mariani

Cristina Mariani is a rising stand-up comedian with a quirky, dark sense of humor. She performs regularly at her home club The Comedy Mothership in Austin, has toured with Theo Von, and opened for big names like Tom Segura, Christina Pazsitzky, Ron White, Harland Williams, Brian Simpson, Ari Shaffir, and Freddie Gibbs.

WHEN

WHERE

Hyena's Comedy Nightclub
5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/promo/id/-2852852648678071544

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
