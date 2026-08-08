Hyena's presents Jaime French

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Photo by Erica Triplett

Jaime French is a comedian and YouTuber whose success stems from her ability to evolve her content while maintaining a relatable and authentic presence. Her journey from makeup tutorials to comedic sketches reflects her determination to pursue her passion and connect with audiences worldwide.

Jaime French is a comedian and YouTuber whose success stems from her ability to evolve her content while maintaining a relatable and authentic presence. Her journey from makeup tutorials to comedic sketches reflects her determination to pursue her passion and connect with audiences worldwide.

WHEN

WHERE

Hyena's Comedy Nightclub
5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://www.hyenascomedynightclub.com/dallas#shows

TICKET INFO

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