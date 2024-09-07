Hyena's presents Luis Juarez

Luis Juarez is a nationally touring comedian based out of Dallas. He has recently performed at the Netflix is a Joke festival and has opened for comedy legends like Paul Rodriguez and the Sklar Brothers. He is currently featuring on the Super Cool Ass Tour with Ralph Barbosa.
WHEN
WHERE
Hyena's Comedy Nightclub
5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://www.hyenascomedynightclub.com/dallas
TICKET INFO
$20-$25
