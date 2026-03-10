Hyena's presents Monty Franklin

Monty Franklin is an Australian-born stand up comedian now based in LA. He has toured all over the world headlining some of the biggest comedy clubs. He's also opened for big names like Rob Schneider, Joe Rogan, and Jim Breuer. On the acting front, he has had roles on New Girl,Becoming Bond,and is the creator and star of The Manny.
Monty Franklin is an Australian-born stand up comedian now based in LA. He has toured all over the world headlining some of the biggest comedy clubs. He's also opened for big names like Rob Schneider, Joe Rogan, and Jim Breuer. On the acting front, he has had roles on New Girl,Becoming Bond,and is the creator and star of The Manny.