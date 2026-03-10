Hyena's presents Monty Franklin

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Monty Franklin

Monty Franklin is an Australian-born stand up comedian now based in LA. He has toured all over the world headlining some of the biggest comedy clubs. He's also opened for big names like Rob Schneider, Joe Rogan, and Jim Breuer. On the acting front, he has had roles on New Girl, Becoming Bond, and is the creator and star of The Manny.

WHEN

WHERE

Hyena's Comedy Nightclub
5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/63852-monty-franklin-dallas

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
