Hyena's presents Uncle Lazer

Photo courtesy of Uncle Lazer

In his stand-up comedy show, Uncle Lazer talks about everything from his outlandish single mother dating stories to the rough and rowdy upbringing of his trauma-filled childhood on the bad side of town.

WHEN

WHERE

Hyena's Comedy Nightclub
5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://www.hyenascomedynightclub.com/dallas

TICKET INFO

$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
