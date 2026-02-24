idobi Radio Summer School Tour

Photo courtesy of idobi Radio Summer School Tour

Founded by Eric Tobin (Hopeless Records), Michael Kaminsky (KMGMT), and Kevin Lyman (Vans Warped Tour) and sponsored by idobi Radio, the idobi Radio Summer School Tour enters its third year in a class of its own. Carrying the torch of a bygone ethos, a traveling festival focused on artist development, community, ticket affordability, and social impact, Summer School is as much an incubator for the next generation of headliners as it is an unrivaled experience for the next generation of concertgoers.

The lineup for this summer includes a group of five independent artists and bands on the verge of breaking out, including Summer School alum Honey Revenge, fresh off the release of their new single "Hot Commodity" and graduating from opener to headliner this year, as well as tour newcomers South Arcade, Games We Play, Winona Fighter, and Chase Petra.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues Dallas
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/idobi-radio-summer-school-dallas-texas-06-23-2026/event/0C006454EA643F11

TICKET INFO

