Imminence in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Imminence

Imminence comes to Dallas in support of their 2025 album The Return of The Black.

Imminence comes to Dallas in support of their 2025 album The Return of The Black.

WHEN

WHERE

South Side Ballroom
1135 Botham Jean Blvd #101, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/imminence-north-america-2026-dallas-texas-11-24-2026/event/0C0064CDA5E25BF1

TICKET INFO

$56 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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