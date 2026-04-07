Improv Addison presents Chris O'Connor

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Photo courtesy of Chris O'Connor

Chris O'Connor is a Philadelphia native comic now living in Austin who is a co-creator, writer, and star for the hit Netflix series, Tires. O'Connor also wrote and acted for the sketch series Gilly and Keeves and is one half of the podcast, Stuff Island.

Chris O'Connor is a Philadelphia native comic now living in Austin who is a co-creator, writer, and star for the hit Netflix series, Tires. O'Connor also wrote and acted for the sketch series Gilly and Keeves and is one half of the podcast, Stuff Island.

WHEN

WHERE

The Addison Improv
4980 Belt Line Rd #250, Dallas, TX 75254, USA
https://improvtx.com/addison/comic/chris+o%27connor/

TICKET INFO

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