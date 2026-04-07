Improv Addison presents Chris O'Connor

Chris O'Connor is a Philadelphia native comic now living in Austin who is a co-creator, writer, and star for the hit Netflix series, Tires. O'Connor also wrote and acted for the sketch series Gilly and Keeves and is one half of the podcast, Stuff Island.
Chris O'Connor is a Philadelphia native comic now living in Austin who is a co-creator, writer, and star for the hit Netflix series, Tires. O'Connor also wrote and acted for the sketch series Gilly and Keeves and is one half of the podcast, Stuff Island.