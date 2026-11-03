Improv Addison presents Cindy Kaza

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Photo courtesy of Cindy Kaza

Cindy Kaza is a psychic medium who had her first memorable encounter with a spirit when she was just 10 years old. She dismissed this chilling experience as just a dream until her early 20s, when she realized she was continually having psychically spiritual experiences.

Since this “awakening,” Kaza has been searching for the truth about her gifts and testing the limits of her multifaceted abilities. Kaza has trained at England’s renowned Arthur Findlay School of Intuitive Sciences and now travels across America providing people evidence and messages from the other side.

She is best known for her work on Travel Channel’s The Holzer Files.

Cindy Kaza is a psychic medium who had her first memorable encounter with a spirit when she was just 10 years old. She dismissed this chilling experience as just a dream until her early 20s, when she realized she was continually having psychically spiritual experiences.

Since this “awakening,” Kaza has been searching for the truth about her gifts and testing the limits of her multifaceted abilities. Kaza has trained at England’s renowned Arthur Findlay School of Intuitive Sciences and now travels across America providing people evidence and messages from the other side.

She is best known for her work on Travel Channel’s The Holzer Files.

WHEN

WHERE

The Addison Improv
4980 Belt Line Rd #250, Dallas, TX 75254, USA
https://improvtx.com/addison/comic/cindy+kaza/

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