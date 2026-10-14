Improv Addison presents Kev Adams

Kev Adams is a French comedian, actor, and producer. H e has been traveling across the U.S. crafting an English-language act that bridges French and American culture with sharp, personal, high-energy comedy. He has put out one Netflix special, The Real Me, in 2022, and he appeared on America's Got Talent in 2026.
Kev Adams is a French comedian, actor, and producer. H e has been traveling across the U.S. crafting an English-language act that bridges French and American culture with sharp, personal, high-energy comedy. He has put out one Netflix special, The Real Me, in 2022, and he appeared on America's Got Talent in 2026.
WHEN
WHERE
The Addison Improv
4980 Belt Line Rd #250, Dallas, TX 75254, USA
https://improvtx.com/addison/comic/kev+adams/
TICKET INFO
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