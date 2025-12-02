Improv Addison presents Monet X Change

Born and bred in New York city, Monet X Change is an entertainment spitfire and the first double crown winner from RuPaul’s Drag Race, having earned the title Miss Congeniality on season 10 and becoming the first queen of color inducted into the hall of fame after winning All-Stars 4.

Known for delivering energetic and show-stopping performances, Monet’s showmanship is a reflection of a tireless work ethic to cultivate and perfect her immaculate lip-syncing skills, comedic chops, and (mostly) pitch-perfect live singing skills.

Monet is currently focusing her hilarious, and often sociopolitical humor as the host of her own talk show, The X Change Rate, and co-hosting the Sibling Rivalry podcast and tour with Bob The Drag Queen.

