Improv Arlington presents Carl Payne

Carl Payne is best known for his recurring roles as Theo Huxtable's best friend "Cockroach" on NBC's The Cosby Show and as "Cole Brown" on the FOX series Martin. He has continued to act, and he has recently directed and produced music videos, web series, and short films, all while continuing to showcase his stand up comedy across the country.
Carl Payne is best known for his recurring roles as Theo Huxtable's best friend "Cockroach" on NBC's The Cosby Show and as "Cole Brown" on the FOX series Martin. He has continued to act, and he has recently directed and produced music videos, web series, and short films, all while continuing to showcase his stand up comedy across the country.
WHEN
WHERE
Arlington Improv Comedy Club
309 Curtis Mathes Way #147, Arlington, TX 76018, USA
https://improvtx.com/arlington/comic/carl+payne/
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.