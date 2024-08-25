Improv Arlington presents Don "D.C." Curry

Photo courtesy of Don "D.C." Curry

Don "DC" Curry is probably most widely recognized for his role as the zany "Uncle Elroy" in Next Friday and Friday After Next. He’s also the host of the podcast DC Curry’s Dis-race. He was also the host of BET Comic View, and star of his own Comedy Central Special and his own BET Comedy Special.

Arlington Improv Comedy Club
309 Curtis Mathes Way #147, Arlington, TX 76018, USA
https://improvtx.com/arlington/event/don+%e2%80%9cd.c.%e2%80%9d+curry/13834823/

