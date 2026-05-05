Inclusion Productions presents La Dama de Negro

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Image courtesy of Inclusion Productions

Inclusion Productions presents La Dama de Negro, a Spanish adaptation of the play The Woman in Black.

A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the specter of a Woman in Black, engages a skeptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It all begins innocently enough, but then, as they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.

Inclusion Productions presents La Dama de Negro, a Spanish adaptation of the play The Woman in Black.

A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the specter of a Woman in Black, engages a skeptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It all begins innocently enough, but then, as they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.

WHEN

WHERE

Kalita Humphreys Theater
3636 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/inclusion-productions-llc/69a5ca3b1945fc1057ceb4c8/tickets?fbclid=IwY2xjawRU-_ZleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFPQjZFbVFnT1Y0Q2xWSUhBc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHncss7R1blGGpXYcIZTNq4ofiupOvvAvVgWZ7l2bi7MNIJ1zHinJuhdVREG5_aem_tvsitAD5ECe7BQh6K4wBYA#/productions-view

TICKET INFO

$35
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