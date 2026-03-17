Indie Lab Creative presents Dallas Indie Comedy Fest

The Second Annual Dallas Indie Comedy Festival is a celebration of comedy, creativity, and community with four days of social events, workshops, and live indie comedy by some of the best teams and comedians from Dallas-Fort Worth and all across the nation.

Showcasing improv, sketch, clown, and alt comedy, the festival encourages the wild and weird, bringing unique comedy voices into the festival spotlight. This year’s fest will include 25 acts and feature more than 100 performers from Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Nashville, and everywhere in between.

Headlining the festival is Silent Partners’ Picture Show (Los Angeles), a clown trio that transports audiences back to the 1920s movie theatre. The performers bring silent movies to life onstage with live sound effects, Chaplinesque slapstick, and audience participation.