The INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington will feature a 2.73-mile track layout that will weave through Arlington’s sports and entertainment district, which includes both AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, the home bases of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers, as well as Choctaw Stadium, the Arlington Convention Center, and more.

The event in Arlington marks a return to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the NTT IndyCar Series after Texas Motor Speedway - which hosted a race every year between 1997 and 2023 - was dropped in 2024.