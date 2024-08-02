Interabang presents Henry Hunsicker: The Life and Death of Rose Doucette
Photo courtesy of Harry Hunsicker
Interabang Books welcomes author Henry Hunsicker to discuss his new release, The Life and Death of Rose Doucette, which combines shades of noir and the Golden Age of detective fiction into a modern day thriller. A book signing will follow the discussion.
