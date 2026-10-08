Inwood Village presents Holiday Village Stroll

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Inwood Village

Inwood Village will kick off the holiday season with Holiday Village Stroll, featuring an afternoon of festive fun, shopping, live entertainment, and creative activities for all ages. Guests can register for a chance to win a $1,500 giveaway, explore free holiday craft activations from Camp Crafty throughout the Village, enjoy live music from We Them Grays beginning at 2:30 pm, and watch local artist Jan Riggins create a 3D sidewalk art installation outside the historic Inwood Theatre. Highlights also include a free tumbler painting workshop, bedazzling at Ulta, and block-print tea towel decorating at Rise No. 1.

Inwood Village will kick off the holiday season with Holiday Village Stroll, featuring an afternoon of festive fun, shopping, live entertainment, and creative activities for all ages. Guests can register for a chance to win a $1,500 giveaway, explore free holiday craft activations from Camp Crafty throughout the Village, enjoy live music from We Them Grays beginning at 2:30 pm, and watch local artist Jan Riggins create a 3D sidewalk art installation outside the historic Inwood Theatre. Highlights also include a free tumbler painting workshop, bedazzling at Ulta, and block-print tea towel decorating at Rise No. 1.

WHEN

WHERE

Inwood Village
5300 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209, USA
https://www.inwoodvillage.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with registration.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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