Inwood Village presents Holiday Village Stroll

Inwood Village will kick off the holiday season with Holiday Village Stroll, featuring an afternoon of festive fun, shopping, live entertainment, and creative activities for all ages. Guests can register for a chance to win a $1,500 giveaway, explore free holiday craft activations from Camp Crafty throughout the Village, enjoy live music from We Them Grays beginning at 2:30 pm, and watch local artist Jan Riggins create a 3D sidewalk art installation outside the historic Inwood Theatre. Highlights also include a free tumbler painting workshop, bedazzling at Ulta, and block-print tea towel decorating at Rise No. 1.